Meet the community maternity teams supporting families across Leicestershire and Rutland

To celebrate International Day of the Midwife, University Hospitals of Leicester are shining a light on our community midwives who work together across services to provide continuity of care and flexible birth options tailored to each woman’s preferences and clinical needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland (LLR) there are more than 200 midwives, maternity care assistants and support staff who work tirelessly in the community to ensure women, and their families are supported throughout pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period.

Among them are the teams at the midwifery-led St Mary’s Birth Centre in Melton Mowbray, which offers a calm, home-from-home environment for women who meet specific criteria. Staffed entirely by midwives and maternity support staff, the team provides 24/7 care, with women choosing St Mary’s for the relaxed setting it offers, away from the main hospital environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When choosing a birth location women can give birth at home, in a unit run by midwives (a midwifery unit or birth centre) or in hospital. In LLR there is also a dedicated home birth team based at the Glenfield Hospital.

UHL home birth team

The team have been supporting families who wish to have their birthing experience at home for the past seven years. The team work across LLR, and currently around three percent of women choose this service.

Emily Wakelin, community midwifery matron, who has worked as a midwife for 15 years has seen first-hand how important community-based care can be.

She said: "Community midwifery is an important and varied role that supports women and their families throughout their pregnancy journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s truly meaningful to witness the joy and connection that comes with supporting a family through their pregnancy.

"Every experience is unique, and that’s what makes this role so important – building trust, offering reassurance, and being a steady presence throughout their journey.”

Community midwives in LLR often deliver both antenatal and postnatal care, enabling them to build strong relationships with the women they care for – sometimes supporting the same families over multiple generations.

The wider maternity service in LLR also includes hospital-based services, such as labour ward, and the maternity assessment unit (MAU).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 12,500 women are booked into services each year – more than any other neighbouring trusts in the East Midlands.

Emily added: “On May 5, we marked International Day of the Midwife, which is a valuable opportunity to recognise the impact of our work and to show appreciation for our midwifery colleagues across all settings.

"Taking time to reflect on the care we provide and to celebrate the dedication, compassion, and expertise of our teams is so important.

"We may not always pause to recognise it, but the work being done each day makes a real difference and is something to be deeply proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re deeply grateful to the individuals and families who place their trust in us.

"Thank you to women and their families for allowing us to be part of their journey—it’s a privilege to support them, to learn from their experiences, and to walk alongside them during such meaningful moments."