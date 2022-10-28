Rotary president, Wendy Daunt, and Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, planting crocuses for the polio campaign PHOTO: S Herlihy

Members of the Rotary Club of Melton Aurora, including president Wendy Daunt, were joined by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, and his wife, Jane, in carrying out the plantings on Station Approach, opposite the borough council offices.

The end result will see the area light up with the purple plants in the spring to highlight the End Polio Now campaign, which was started 35 years ago with Rotary helping to vaccinate over 400 million children each year to prevent polio.

Polio has recently hit the news again with traces being found in water sources in London.

Purple crocuses light up land in front of the Melton council offices for the rotary polio campaign last spring