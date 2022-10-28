Mayor helps Rotary plant crocus plants for polio campaign
Crocus bulbs have been planted in Melton as part of an annual campaign to prevent children getting polio.
Members of the Rotary Club of Melton Aurora, including president Wendy Daunt, were joined by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, and his wife, Jane, in carrying out the plantings on Station Approach, opposite the borough council offices.
The end result will see the area light up with the purple plants in the spring to highlight the End Polio Now campaign, which was started 35 years ago with Rotary helping to vaccinate over 400 million children each year to prevent polio.
Polio has recently hit the news again with traces being found in water sources in London.
The World Health Organisation, UNICEF, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention and, more recently, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and GAVI the Vaccine Alliance, work alongside governments of the world to end polio.