Matt Hampson gets prestigious award for his Burrough on the Hill rehab centre

A woman who was left paralysed following a motorbike accident has paid tribute to a Burrough on the Hill rehabilitation centre for helping her by nominating it for a prestigious award.

Gisellle Moor (26), who sustained her terrible injuries 14 months ago, was able to take her first steps unaided again when she visited the Matt Hampson Foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre in January.

The charity’s founder, Cold Overton-based Matt Hampson, was presented with the accolade for Best Health Charity at The Sun newspaper’s Who Cares Wins Health Awards, which were hosted by TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

They awards were set up to allow readers to pay tribute to the selfless medics, researchers and volunteers who have touched – or in many cases – saved lives.

In nominating Matt and his foundation, Giselle said: “I could not have dreamed of this.

“The charity has given me hope – without it, I wouldn’t be at the level of recovery and mental state that I am.”

Former rugby star Matt was at Leicester Tigers and had dreams of playing for England when a catastrophic injury in a training session in 2005 left him paralysed from the neck down. Now Matt, who spent 18 months in hospital, breathes with the aid of a ventilator.

In 2010, he set up his charity to raise money for others in a similar situation, and with the aim of opening a specialist rehab centre for young people who have suffered injury through sport or a spinal cord injury.

After beating life-threatening pancreatitis and pneumonia in 2017, his Get Busy Living Centre was officially opened a year ago by the charity’s patron, former England rugby player Mike Tindall.

Matt, 34, said: “Obviously I decided to get busy living – and that’s what I tell others.”