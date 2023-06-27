Melton Mowbray Hospital

The additional staff needed, following a £9million investment in Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust’s (LPT) services, include care professional posts for nurses and healthcare assistants, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, as well as support roles such as ward clerks and housekeepers.

The move will see 52 additional beds created for patients, including new wards at both Coalville and Loughborough Hospitals.

LPT’s community hospitals provide specialist rehabilitation, end of life care and care for patients who no longer need acute hospital treatment but are not yet well enough to return home.

Dr Rekash Inamdar, GP and clinical lead for Home First with the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland NHS Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB), said: “We have invested funding into a significant number of intermediate care beds with rehabilitation to help people move from hospital into more appropriate settings for their needs.

"Our vision is to adopt a consistent Home First approach, underpinned by intermediate care, that ensures people are supported to return home safely and remain independent, in their usual place of residence, for as long as possible.”

Nikki Beacher, a deputy director at LPT, said: “This extra capacity will help provide the right care in the right place for patients of LLR and support our colleagues working in ambulance services and emergency departments by enabling flow out of the hospital.”