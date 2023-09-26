News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Macmillan coffee morning fundraisers

Fundraisers will be taking place across the Melton borough on Friday for the annual World's Biggest Coffee Morning.
By Nick Rennie
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Locals enjoying a Macmillan coffee morning event at Thorpe Arnold village hall earlier this monthLocals enjoying a Macmillan coffee morning event at Thorpe Arnold village hall earlier this month
Locals enjoying a Macmillan coffee morning event at Thorpe Arnold village hall earlier this month

Proceeds from the serving of hot drinks and cakes will go to Macmillan Cancer Support to help its work supplying nurses for people with terminal and life-limiting conditions.

On Friday, Judy Haylock is holding a coffee morning at Sproxton village hall while Mary Fenton has one at Grimston village hall, both starting at 10am.

Others will be taking place in the town and surrounding villages.

One which has already taken place, on September 13 at Thorpe Arnold village hall, raised £373 thanks to the help of villagers and the Ladies Probus Group.

Most Popular

Janet Gilchrist from the Melton area group of fundraisers for Macmillan and the coffee morning scheme, urged local people to support the events if they could. She said: "Look out for the distinctive green and white Macmillan posters in the town and drop in."

Related topics:MeltonMacmillan Cancer SupportThorpe Arnold