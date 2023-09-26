Locals enjoying a Macmillan coffee morning event at Thorpe Arnold village hall earlier this month

Proceeds from the serving of hot drinks and cakes will go to Macmillan Cancer Support to help its work supplying nurses for people with terminal and life-limiting conditions.

On Friday, Judy Haylock is holding a coffee morning at Sproxton village hall while Mary Fenton has one at Grimston village hall, both starting at 10am.

Others will be taking place in the town and surrounding villages.

One which has already taken place, on September 13 at Thorpe Arnold village hall, raised £373 thanks to the help of villagers and the Ladies Probus Group.