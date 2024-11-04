Bob White, co-founder of the Melton prostate cancer support group, with Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur, on his visit to talk to members

Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy recently raised awareness of prostate cancer after his devastating diagnosis which means he has only between two and four years to live.

It highlighted the need for men to get themselves checked and to follow a diet which reduces their risk of developing the potentially deadly disease.

This is something the members of the Melton prostate cancer support group are only too aware of when they meet on the first Wednesday of every month at the Melton Baptist Church from 7 to 9pm.

Now in its eighth year, the group welcomes a different speaker to each meeting, usually to talk about all matters relating to prostate cancer, including treatments, procedures and advice on diet, fitness and health essential for patients recovering from the disease.

Sir Chris Hoy with wife Sarra - he has recently announced he has less than four years left after being diagnosed with prostate cancer (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus)

One of the regular visitors to the Melton group is Prof Robert Thomas, an NHS consultant oncologist at Addenbrooke's and Bedford Hospitals, an acknowledged expert in diet and health in relation to cancer sufferers and in particular prostate cancer.

He champions the need for men to eat more plant-based foods and he has spoken to members on how they can boost their plant phytochemical intake.

Prof Thomas highlights a new USA study, involving 2,062 men, led by the University of California, which found that men with the highest intake of plant-based foods had a 47 per cent lower risk of prostate cancer progression compared to those with the lowest intake.

And he and his team are currently conducting a UK trial on men with prostate cancer with results due to be published soon.

It is hoped that he will visit the Melton support group to share those results with members.

Getting the right phytochemical intake can be tricky which is why a supplement blend was developed for the latest UK clinical trials on prostate cancer.

It contains concentrated whole foods known to have prostate-protective properties.

A Melton-based business, Somebody Told Me, who are passionate about making mindful choices towards a healthier life, are now a UK distributor of the supplement which is called 'Your Phyto'.

Some members of the Melton support group members are themselves advocates of the supplement.

For more information on the group, email [email protected] or call 07766 162963.

Go to www.somebodytoldme.co.uk to find out more on the supplement.