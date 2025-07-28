Staff at LOROS Hospice, in Leicester, which has received major new government funding

Local hospices have welcomed new government funding but they say services will continue to be under severe financial pressure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, has received £27,927, Leicester-based LOROS – the Leicestershire and Rutland hospice – got £908,253 and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, in Loughborough, has been given £433,026.

Earlier this month, LOROS announced cuts to services due to services due to a £2million funding shortfall and Dove Cottage, which is merged with LOROS but has retained separate financial control, said it was continuing ‘to face a very challenging financial situation, with ever increasing running costs and a reduction in income’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the new funding, a spokeswoman for Dove Cottage told the Melton Times: “We are pleased to have received notification this week of the second allocation of funding from the government – Dove Cottage is set to receive nearly £28,000 to spend on improving the infrastructure and facilities of our day hospice.

“Whilst this additional funding is very welcome, like many hospices nationwide, we continue to face the challenge of covering our core costs which are vital to the sustainability of our service provision.

"With annual government funding covering less than four per cent of our annual costs overall, we are having to increasingly rely on our community to raise the remaining 96 per cent.

“It is becoming more common for any grant-funding to be restricted to specific ‘projects’ or ‘improvements’ to physical elements of our services, but the fact remains that without the staff to carry out these services, we simply wouldn’t be able to provide them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Increased government support to fund ever increasing staffing and general overheads is what is desperately needed, and in the meantime, we continue to rely on our community supporters – to whom we are extremely grateful - to help us keep our doors open.

" Individuals or businesses wishing to support us can do so in various different ways – visiting our shops, taking on a sponsored challenge, signing up as a regular donor or choosing us as their charity of the year.”

And Camilla Barrow, interim LOROS chief executive said: “This funding will enable us to carry out much needed work that we would not have been able to afford otherwise, due to the financial deficit we are currently facing.

“Yet whilst we are incredibly grateful for this investment, it’s important to recognise that it does not address the wider financial crisis confronting our hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have already been forced into reducing some of our care services and this funding will not help us rebuild them.

“We remain committed to doing everything we can to protect the care our patients and families rely on.”

Hospices across the UK have shared £75M with £3.5M for 13 based in the East Midlands.

Minister for Care, Stephen Kinnock, said: “At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families.

"This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.”

Go online at www.dovecottage.org or email [email protected] to pledge money to Dove Cottage.

Go to www.loros.co.uk or www.rainbows.co.uk to support the other Leicestershire hospices.