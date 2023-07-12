News you can trust since 1859
Leicestershire health services under pressure due to strikes and school holidays

Patients in Leicestershire and Rutland are being advised that health services will be under renewed pressure over the next week as as the latest period of industrial action coincides with the start of the school summer holidays.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:06 BST
Health services news

Whether staying at home or on holiday in the UK, people needing medical help are asked to choose wisely and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

Junior doctors will be on strike from 7am tomorrow (Thursday) until 7am next Tuesday, while consultants take industrial action from 7am on July 20 until 7am on July 22.

The impact on services could include longer waits and rescheduled treatment.

In a message to patients, Dr Nil Sanganee, chief medical officer for NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board said: "Thank you for everything you have done up to now to help us do this, but we must ask for your continued support in what will be another challenging period, with the added impact of the start of the school holidays.“

Dr Sanganee continued: “If you take regular medication, make sure you order your prescription in good time, so you don’t run out when you are on holiday.

"Do make sure you take your medication with you.

"If you are unwell when away from home in the UK, your first port of call should be your own GP practice.

"They will be able to provide online, phone and video consultations and arrange for prescriptions to be sent to any pharmacy you choose.

"You can also use NHS 111 online for advice about getting the right care near to where you are.“

