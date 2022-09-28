Latham House highlights GP shortage in second surgery debate

Latham House Medical Practice

We reported yesterday (Tuesday) that Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (ICB) had formally committed to work with Melton Borough Council to explore the possibility of an additional GP surgery to the existing Latham House Medical Practice.

Latham House serves more than 36,000 people and is one of the largest practices in the country in terms of registered patients.

There are real concerns from some residents that it is already struggling to cope and that it would not be able to cater for the expected increased population from the thousands of new homes planned locally in the next 20 years.

Dr Matthew Riley, CEO of Latham House Medical Practice, told the Melton Times: “We are supportive of any initiatives that aim to improve access to healthcare for the community, but we remain concerned with the reality of the significant recruitment challenges facing primary care.

"The numbers of doctors entering GP training has grown in recent years, but the overall strain in General Practice has led to difficulties retaining these people in full-time General Practice, when coupled with difficulties retaining GPs at the other end of their career, we are in a recruitment crisis nationally.

"These workforce shortages and rates of turnover inevitably impact on GP services any GP practice can deliver for patients.

"We look forward to engaging with the ICB further on this topic.”