Weight loss injections are rising in popularity in the UK.

The World Health Organisation has issued a warning over the rise in fake medicines online.

In the last four years, the UK drugs regulator has been informed about 18 deaths linked to the use of weight loss medicines.

Well Pharmacy’s Neil Raichura believes it is crucial that people are fully aware of the risks associated with weight loss jabs and outlines four risks you need to know about.

Well Pharmacy’s Neil Raichura believes it is crucial that people are fully aware of the dangers associated with weight loss jabs.

Earlier this year the World Health Organisation (WHO), issued a warning over the rise in fake online medicines, which claim to treat diabetes and weight loss, with 18 deaths linked to the use of weight loss medicines over the last four years.

Well Pharmacy wants patients to be empowered to make the best decision for their health. Raichura said: “It is imperative people make sure weight-loss jabs are properly purchased. Always make sure the jabs can be traced back to a pharmacy, which is properly licensed to sell the weight loss medication.”

Adding: “While it can be tempting to purchase medication online, there is no guarantee for your safety and there are multiple risks which can occur.”

Here are four things you should consider before having weight loss injections - according to a leading pharmacist.

A pharmacist has warned people to consider these four risks before having weight loss injections. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Are you able to spot rogue traders?

Faceless rogue traders operating online are looking to make a quick sale from customers and are likely unfazed by the dangers their product can pose. Well Pharmacy advises anyone wanting to purchase weight loss jabs like Wegovy or Ozempic online to look out for the correct certification on the website.

To date, 274 people have been sent to hospital after using weight loss jabs - higher than the 68 previously disclosed by the MHRA. Weight loss injections have been responsible for 18 deaths over the last four years, with many others left with crippling bowel issues due to side effects of the jabs.

Suppliers of medicine in the UK are normally regulated by the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) or Care Quality Commission (CQC) and pharmacies can often opt to put a voluntary certification on their site. Well-known pharmaceutical firms like Well carry these accreditations which enable customers to trust what they are buying.

Products sold by unregulated medical websites come with a high chance of being filled with harmful substances, toxic additives or containing incorrect dosages.

Do you know about the side effects?

There can be unpredictable side effects from taking uncertified weight loss jabs because the medicines will not have been through rounds of stringent testing. Health issues such as stomach paralysis, pancreatitis and bowel obstructions have all been identified in customers who have purchased unregulated weight loss medicines.

The following are all registered side effects that have been reported after taking uncertified weight loss jabs:

Nausea

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Constipation

Bloating

Stomach Cramps

Heartburn

Hair loss

Gallbladder disease

Pancreatitis

Thyroid tumours

Chronic kidney disease

Cardiovascular disease

Is there advice and support available?

Unregulated websites often do not provide support and advice once the product is paid for, this can leave patients unaware of how to administer the medication or take the correct dosage of the drug.

Well Pharmacy offers a range of weight loss solutions with a free first consultation. As medical professionals, they ensure patients understand all the risks associated with weight loss jabs before they begin treatment.

Have you had a proper consultation?

It’s important to have a consultation with a medical professional on lifestyle, diet, exercise as well as safe and effective medication options before taking weight-loss injections.

You can find out more about how to manage your weight on NHS.UK.