Hundreds have life-saving heart screening at pop-up clinic in Leicester

Hundreds of people queued for a free heart health check in Leicester city centre on Wednesday 13 May as part of an initiative to improve early detection.

The event was organised by the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust’s (UHL) cardiology team in partnership with Valve for Life UK – to raise awareness of heart valve disease (HVD) and improve early detection.

Throughout the day, more than 500 people were screened – with around 50 being referred for further investigation after signs of potential heart issues were detected.

UHL Consultant Cardiologist Professor Jan Kovac, who pioneered a heart valve replacement technique, has been a driving force in making specialist heart care more accessible.

Members of UHL's cardiology team

He said: “Listening for a murmur with a stethoscope is a quick and painless test that can flag heart valve disease early – often before people even realise there’s a problem. Events like these are vital for reaching people who might not come into contact with health services until symptoms become serious.

“Early detection makes a significant difference in how we manage and treat heart valve disease. In many cases, identifying a murmur can lead to a diagnosis that enables us to intervene in good time. I’m proud to be part of a team that brings this kind of care directly into the heart of our community.”

The event, held at the Clock Tower in the city centre, focused on engaging with members of the Asian community aged 60 and over – a group more likely to be living with undiagnosed heart valve disease.

Heart valve disease is sometimes called a hidden disease as its symptoms can be subtle, such as fatigue, dizziness, or shortness of breath, and often mistaken for normal signs of ageing.

The clinic is part of UHL’s broader commitment to improving access to specialist care and reducing health inequalities across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland (LLR) through its prevention strategy – demonstrating that simple, community-based interventions can make potentially life-saving diagnoses.

Ruw Abeyratne, Director of Health Equality and Inclusion at UHL, said: “By taking services directly into the community, we are removing barriers to access and ensuring that people can receive the preventative care they need.

“Supported by our prevention strategy, it’s important that we work to identify and address health issues early. Community-based initiatives, like this one, not only helps us to detect diseases, such as heart valve disease sooner, but also empowers people to take control of their health.”

The clinic was supported by a wider team of cardiac nurses and support staff who provided reassurance, follow-up referrals, and information on how to manage heart health. A team from Valve for Life UK also supplied the facilities and supported with community engagement.

You can read more about UHL’s prevention strategy on UHL’s website.