HRH The Duke of Edinburgh officially opens Thornton Suite at the Leicester Royal Infirmary

His Royal Highness was given a tour, which involved meeting UHL colleagues

The state-of-the-art Thornton Suite at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust’s (UHL) Leicester Royal Infirmary was officially opened by His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on Thursday 4 September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in the Osborne building, the Thornton Suite is a specialist facility designed to support the treatment of gynaecological cancers with a specialised form of radiotherapy called brachytherapy.

Brachytherapy involves a sealed radioactive source being placed inside or adjacent to the treatment area. UHL currently offers brachytherapy for gynaecological cancers, typically following treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the official opening, His Royal Highness was given a tour, which involved meeting UHL colleagues to understand how each of their roles play a part in the patients’ journey.

A plaque was unveiled during the visit

He was also able to meet two patients who had undergone treatment in the new unit, before unveiling a plaque to officially commemorate the opening.

Richard Mitchell, Chief Executive of UHL, said: “It is an honour to welcome The Duke of Edinburgh to officially open our new Thornton Suite – marking a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering high quality care.

“The Thornton Suite ensures patients receive their treatment in a familiar, supportive environment, with the consistency of being cared for by the same dedicated radiographers throughout their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delivering the suite has been a tremendous team effort and I’d like to thank everyone who played a part in making it possible. This new facility will enable us to continue meeting the needs of our patients – both now and in the years ahead.”

Treatment at the Thornton Suite is delivered by a multidisciplinary team made up of radiotherapy, theatre, nursing and pharmacy teams, as well as domestic assistants, who all work collaboratively to ensure every patient receives the highest standard of care.

Head of Radiotherapy at UHL, Suzi Jordan, said: “Each treatment of brachytherapy is personalised for every patient, and this new facility allows our teams to offer multi-disciplinary care, which means we all work together to share our specialist knowledge and expertise for our patients under one roof. The facilities allow us to see more patients and it gives us an opportunity to expand the service in the future.”

​