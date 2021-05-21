Hospice staff can’t wait to welcome guests back soon

Staff at Dove Cottage Hospice, at Stathern, prepare to reopen, from left, back row - Ingrid (chef), Dora (fundraiser), Nicola (retail manager), Gordon (volunteer), Chris (chief executive); front row - Natasha (admin), Nicola (nurse manager) EMN-210521-104130001

The high quality day care facility, which also supports frail people and those suffering from loneliness and isolation, will welcome guests back on Tuesday June 1.

It was forced to close in March 2020 when the first coronavirus lockdown came in and has not been able to reopen since because of the vulnerability to infection of the people it cares for.

Staff kept in contact with guests via telephone to continue supporting them but they are now delighted to be able to see them face-to-face again with national restrictions easing.

Chris Gatfield, Dove Cottage’s chief executive, said: “It has been extremely quiet over the past 14 months and we can’t wait to see our guests again. “We have missed everyone very much and it will be lovely to hear the sound of chatting and laughing coming from our lounge again.”

Extra safety measures and social distancing will be in place at the hospice, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a number of events planned to mark the occasion.

Guests can enjoy a regular ‘Dove day’, which includes nursing advice and support, friendship, activities such as crafts and quizzes, relaxation, complementary therapies and a home-cooked lunch.

The charity wants to help more people in the local community and is advertising for a community engagement worker to encourage referrals into the hospice.

It also runs friendly and informative Dementia Support Groups, a telephone befriending service, and offers support to carers and those suffering with bereavement.

The charity has a number of local shops which raise funds to support services at Stathern, Bottesford, Cotgrave, Asfordby and Melton, which was recently rebranded as a children’s store.

The shops have only recently reopened, along with the tea room, adjacent to the hospice, which also generates money for the cause.