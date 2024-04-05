Emily Faulks, Dove Cottage Day Hospice's deputy manager, with a guest sitting on one of the new 'rise and recline' chairs

The money was donated by the Morrisons Foundation, the supermarket chain’s charity supporting organisation, and has been used to replace all the chairs in the lounge at the Stathern hospice.

Staff say the new chairs have made a bid difference because they are so comfortable and supportive for guests who visit.

Emily Faulks, Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s deputy manager, said: “This generous funding has enabled us to purchase new rise and recline chairs for our guests that we are able to effectively clean to reduce infection risk, safely assist guests with limited mobility and maintain their comfort.

The new 'rise and recline' chairs at Dove Cottage Day Hospice at Stathern

"As a charity relying heavily on funding from grants and donations, this grant means so much to the staff, guests and volunteers.”