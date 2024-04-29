Dove Cottage Day Hospice founder Christine Gatfield receives her British Empire Medal from Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur

Christine Gatfield set up the hospice in Stathern in 1996 to provide respite care to help families struggling to look after dying relatives at home and in doing so she has helped support thousands of families across Leicestershire and Rutland.

Mrs Gatfield was honoured in the New Year’s Honour List for 2024 and she has now been presented with her award by the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, at a ceremony at County Hall, in Glenfield.

She was one of four local people to be given BEM awards at the ceremony – the others were Beverley Greenwood, for services to the community in Glenfield during the Covid-19 pandemic; Coral Kelham, for services to the community in Barrow upon Soar; and Henry Lillystone, for services to youth football including as fixtures secretary for the Leicestershire Foxes Sunday League.

From left, Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Colonel Murray Colville. Dave Andrews DL. Alison Smith MBE DL, Christine Gatfield BEM, Beverley Greenwood BEM, Lord-Lieutenant, Mike Kapur OBE CStJ, Coral Kelham BEM, Henry Lillystone BEM, Chairman of Leicestershire County Council, Dr Kevin Feltham CC, Susan Whelan OBE DL, Riaz Ravat BEM DL

Mr Kapur said: “I am so pleased that we were able to gather to recognise four of the best examples of community stalwarts in Leicestershire.

“It was a real pleasure and privilege for me, in my role as Lord-Lieutenant, to present these honours to each of the deserving individuals.”

Speaking about Leicestershire’s BEM recipients, Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden CBE MP, said: “I give my warmest congratulations to everyone receiving medals today.