Hospice founder presented with coveted British Empire Medal
Christine Gatfield set up the hospice in Stathern in 1996 to provide respite care to help families struggling to look after dying relatives at home and in doing so she has helped support thousands of families across Leicestershire and Rutland.
Mrs Gatfield was honoured in the New Year’s Honour List for 2024 and she has now been presented with her award by the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, at a ceremony at County Hall, in Glenfield.
She was one of four local people to be given BEM awards at the ceremony – the others were Beverley Greenwood, for services to the community in Glenfield during the Covid-19 pandemic; Coral Kelham, for services to the community in Barrow upon Soar; and Henry Lillystone, for services to youth football including as fixtures secretary for the Leicestershire Foxes Sunday League.
Mr Kapur said: “I am so pleased that we were able to gather to recognise four of the best examples of community stalwarts in Leicestershire.
“It was a real pleasure and privilege for me, in my role as Lord-Lieutenant, to present these honours to each of the deserving individuals.”
Speaking about Leicestershire’s BEM recipients, Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden CBE MP, said: “I give my warmest congratulations to everyone receiving medals today.
"Thank you for your contributions and achievements."Our honours system brings out the best in Britain and is a way to celebrate the success of people across the country."