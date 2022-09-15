GP surgeries in Melton area to close for The Queen's funeral
Patients have been advised that GP surgeries in the Melton area will be closed on Monday, on the day of The Queen’s state funeral.
Latham House Medical Practice, in Melton, Long Clawson Surgery and Stackyard Surgery, at Croxton Kerrial, will not be open for appointments.
A spokesperson for Latham House said: “We have all been deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
“Monday September 19 is the day of the late Queen's funeral and will be a bank holiday across the UK.
“Any patients whose appointments have been rescheduled will be contacted directly.”
Most Popular
Vale Medical Group, which manages Long Clawson and Stackyard practices: “Following the announcement that next Monday will be a bank holiday, the practices will be closed on this day.
“If you have a pre-booked appointment on this day, it will be rescheduled. We will contact you.
Please make sure you order any prescriptions, especially repeat medicines, as soon as possible, well in advance of the bank holiday.