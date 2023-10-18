News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Fundraisers make thousands for Macmillan cancer charity

Fundraisers across the Melton borough have raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Coffee morning fundraisers have made thousands for Macmillan Cancer SupportCoffee morning fundraisers have made thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support
Coffee morning fundraisers have made thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support

A lunch and raffle was organised by staff at Sysonby Knoll Hotel, in the town, for 70 people, and raised an impressive £913.

This followed coffee mornings at Grimston – pulled together under the leadership of Mary Fenton – which generated over £2,000, and at Sproxton, led by Judy Haylock, which exceeded all expectations in banking £950 for Macmillan.

Others were held in the town and other villages as part of the annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning effort.

Janet Gilchrist, from the Melton and district Macmillan group, said: "I became aware that coffee mornings were popping up around the town and in villages.

Most Popular

"Latham House Medical Practice and Melton Library were involved and pubs, including The Crown at Old Dalby and The Royal Horsehoes at Waltham, hosted events too."

The charity provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

Related topics:Melton