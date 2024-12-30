David Alcraft, Lodge Charity Steward for the Melton and Oakham Freemasons, presents a cheque to Jenny Hendry, Melton centre manager for Pepper's - A Safe Place

Donations of £1,000 each have been given to mental health support centres in Melton and Oakham.

Pepper’s – a Safe Place received the money from the Freemasons from funds raised by members of its St Mary’s Lodge in Melton Mowbray and the Old Oakhamian School Lodge.

The money is to help with running costs in providing a friendly and welcoming hub for people who want to take care of their mental health, look after their wellbeing or simply combat loneliness.

Pepper’s organiser, Pippa Gorman, said: “The money will really help but we want to take the opportunity of the publicity to tell potential new visitors who would like to use our facilities to pop in and see what we do at our Melton centre opposite the cinema – and of course to ask new volunteers to help as well.”

The friendly rooms are set out with refreshments and activities, ranging from crafts, meditation, chair fitness and even gardening together with Wellies.