From whiteboard to dashboard: Top marks for local eye clinic as teacher's vision restored

A Leicester teacher with a history of keratoconus is delighted to be able to drive again and continue working, after her vision had deteriorated to the point where this was all at risk.

Priya Patel, 41, has struggled with vision for many years due to a condition called keratoconus. Keratoconus is a progressive eye disease which affects the structure of the cornea (front clear layer of the eye), causing it to thin and bulge outwards into a cone.

While she initially managed with the support of strong prescription glasses, over the past few months her vision rapidly deteriorated due to onset of cataracts, making daily tasks nearly impossible. An NHS eye clinic, Optegra Eye Clinic Leicester, has been able to help.

Priya explained: “Over the past few months the vision in my right eye really deteriorated. It felt like I was looking through a thick fog all the time and in the classroom I had to sit an inch or two from my computer screen to be able to read it. It was a massive struggle just to teach, let alone marking my pupils’ work which became a huge challenge. Even my glasses did not help anymore, and I felt I was losing my independence as was relying on lifts everywhere.

Priya Patel had surgery at Optegra Leicester

“My optician confirmed my cataract had suddenly progressed and had to be removed. I was referred to Optegra, which I chose simply because it was the closest to my home – but now I know how excellent they are!

“They recommended an additional ultrasound scan, due to the severity of my cataract, which they could offer at their Birmingham hospital. I could not legally drive and could not get a lift that far, so Optegra even organised my transport to and from Birmingham, to ensure they had all the clinical information they needed to treat me safely. I was so impressed, they really went above and beyond for me.”

Priya teaches 10 and 11-year-olds, in their final year of primary school. She enjoys the gym, reading and baking, but had to stop all of these hobbies over recent months due to her poor eyesight.

She was treated by Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon Magdalena Edington at Optegra Eye Clinic Leicester who said:“It is unusual for patients as young as Priya to develop cataracts, so it is important to take a very detailed medical and drug history to rule out underlying health conditions. Priya’s cataract was very dense, which made examination of her retina impossible.

“The ultrasound scan reassured me that there was no obvious abnormality. In cases of keratoconus it is important to ensure that the condition has stabilized before performing surgery, and discuss the treatment options and prognosis in detail with the patient.

“Vision has such a huge impact on quality of life, and I am delighted that we could help Priya return to driving, teaching, and enjoying her hobbies. Helping patients regain their independence and joy of life is the most rewarding aspect of my job.”

Priya explained that she was anxious on the day of her treatment but praised the staff for keeping her calm, offering clear explanations of what would happen, and putting her at ease.

She says: “The procedure went perfectly and healed very well, and I was reassured by the Optegra team every step of the way. Straight away I could see so much better. I automatically put my regular glasses back on after my surgery, but they were far too strong for me! My vision is so much better now and there was an instant improvement. I am just so happy I chose to go there for my treatment.”

