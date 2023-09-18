Syston Northfields Tennis Club is offering free tennis for people with Parkinson’s

Syston Northfields Tennis Club is hosting the hour-long sessions with all ages and abilities, on Fridays starting at 10am.

Exercise has been shown to improve many Parkinson’s Disease symptoms, including mobility, balance and depression.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The special classes mean people with the disease can exercise in a safe environment while making new friends and having fun.