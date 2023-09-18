News you can trust since 1859
People with Parkinson’s are being offered the chance to attend free tennis session.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST
Syston Northfields Tennis Club is hosting the hour-long sessions with all ages and abilities, on Fridays starting at 10am.

Exercise has been shown to improve many Parkinson’s Disease symptoms, including mobility, balance and depression.

The special classes mean people with the disease can exercise in a safe environment while making new friends and having fun.

Contact Kate Stock at [email protected] or Ed Whetton at [email protected] for more information.

