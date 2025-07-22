Former Mayor raises £5k for Melton prostate cancer charity
Councillor Webster, who finished his year in office in May, has presented a cheque nearly £5,000, to Melton Prostrate Cancer, the support group for local charity, PROSTaid.
During the year, with help from the prostate group, he held several quiz nights at the Melton Borough Council offices, sometimes with a fish and chip supper, along with various other events where he auctioned off items, including lambs donated by local farmers.
He also attended December’s annual Melton Christmas Fatstock dinner, where his auctioneering raised a considerable amount of money.
Bob White, founder of the prostate cancer group, which meets monthly at Age UK Gloucester House in the town, said: “We were pleased to know that Tim wanted to collect for our Melton group as part of PROSTaid as one of his two charities.
"Overall, he raised nearly £5,000 just for our charity alone and, as I have said before, our charity relies completely on donations and fundraising events by ourselves and members of the public, so Tim's contribution was extremely welcome.
“Tim presented me with a cheque for the monies raised at our July meeting, after he had given a talk to the group about his Mayoral year.”
Councillor Webster also raised funds for Belvoir Education and Sport Trust during his 12 months in the role.
Siggy Atherton, who succeeded him as Mayor, has chosen Pepper’ – A Safe Place and Melton Mencap as her two charities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.