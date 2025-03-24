Phoenix House, which is the new favoured location for Melton's second GP surgery

Focus for the location of a second GP surgery for Melton Mowbray has switched to Phoenix House because of a £2M shortfall in the funding for the initial preferred option of using part of Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices.

Phoenix House, on Nottingham Road opposite the Sainsbury’s supermarket, is now being considered as a more financially viable venue by the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB).

Both Parkside and Phoenix House were narrowed down as the preferred options for the doctors’ practice back in August 2023.

And Melton Borough Council, which owns both buildings, announced in the December of that year that Parkside was the favoured location chosen.

The council has been in discussions with the health board since then on costings for the conversion of part of the council offices to a surgery.

But a report to the council’s latest cabinet meeting reads: “While significant work has been undertaken, including the exploration of Parkside as a potential location for a GP practice, a funding gap remains, and no additional financial support has been secured at this time.

“As a result, consideration is being given towards Phoenix House as an alternative option, with discussions ongoing with the Integrated Care Board (ICB).”

The cabinet report outlines how detailed design plans were looked into for using part of Parkside, with council officials still working from part of the building.

But it states: “Despite value engineering options, there was a £2M capital funding gap, with the cost of redevelopment exceeding the income that would be generated.”

But officers have since met with health board representatives and been advised ‘it is unlikely they will secure any additional funding to meet the funding gap required to progress with a GP Practice at Parkside’.

The ICB is now consulting with local GP surgeries on the new Phoenix House plan.

Melton’s existing doctors’ surgery Latham House Medical Practice has 36,000 registered patients.

And it is has been decided that a second practice is needed with thousands of new homes being built in the town over the next decade.

The council is planning to relocate its Community Support Hub operation from Phoenix House to Parkside.

It would also look to let part of Parkside to local businesses to generate income.