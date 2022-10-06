EMAS ambulance crews strike threat moves a step nearer

News about the ambulance service

Almost 2,000 workers with EMAS have been balloted by the GMB Union with 88 per cent voting in favour of industrial action from the turnout of 65 per cent.

They will now face a strike vote on a date yet to be finalised.

Ambulance workers are angry over the government’s imposed four per cent pay award, which effectively represents a real terms pay cut.

Stuart Richards, the GMB senior organiser, said: “Ambulance workers should be out on the streets trying to save lives – instead they’re worrying about feeding their own families. It’s a national disgrace.

“The Conservatives have been in power for more than 12 years and during that time our ambulance services have crumbled.