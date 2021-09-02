Dove Cottage Hospice to host family fun day fundraising garden party

Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, is hosting a Garden Party & Family Fun Day on Sunday September 12 EMN-210209-174819001

The event will be held at the Stathern hospice on Sunday, September 12 with live music, arts & craft stalls, a bouncy castle, kids’ treasure trail, sweet stall, glitter tattoos and refreshments.

The fun day from 11am-3.30pm will also see the return of the hospice’s ever-popular dog show, with fun categories like Child’s Best Friend and Best Biscuit Catcher.

The Vale of Belvoir hospice, which provides day care and support groups for local people with life-limiting illnesses, frailty and loneliness, is also taking the opportunity to open its doors to the public.

Chris Gatfield, Dove Cottage’s chief executive, said: “We want to celebrate with the people who have supported us in this, our 25th year. Everyone is invited to wander around our beautiful gardens, take a tour of the hospice, and learn about its history and why our guests love us so much.”

The event marks part of the hospice’s 25th anniversary celebrations, in which it aims to raise £25,0000 to provide more dementia care.

For more details see www.dovecottage.org