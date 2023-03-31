Dove Cottage Hospice founder Chris Gatfield with LOROS CEO Rob Parkinson

Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, has been caring for people with terminal illnesses and supporting other with life-changing conditions since 1996.

And from tomorrow (Saturday) it will merge with Leicester-based LOROS Hospice, which cares for thousands of terminally ill adult patients, their family and carers across Leicestershire and Rutland every year.

Both charities are keen to point out that Dove Cottage will retain its name and charitable status, so guests and supporters will notice little change.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice at Stathern

All funds raised on behalf or for the charity will be also still be used solely for the Stathern day care hospice.

The merger, which has been under discussion for nearly a year, comes as Dove’s founder and chief executive, Chris Gatfield, retires after almost three decades in the role.

She said: “We are delighted to be joining with LOROS Hospice.

"Dove has been a huge part of my life for so long and I am very proud of what we've achieved over the past three decades.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice founder Chris Gatfield, who is set to retire

"Joining with LOROS gives us the opportunity to grow, explore new opportunities and help more people in our local communities well into the future."

Rob Parkinson, the CEO at LOROS, commented: “We are delighted to be able to announce this merger and believe it will bring many mutual benefits.

"Dove Cottage is a well-loved local charity and we look forward to supporting their important work with rural communities for many years to come.”

Chris will become honorary president of Dove Cottage, ensuring the charity maintains an important link to its past and founding principles.

Rob added: “I’d like to reassure Dove Cottage’s supporters that it’s very much business-as-usual, and their guests will enjoy the same great care and welcoming atmosphere as they’ve always done.”

A new board of trustees to lead Dove in the next phase of its journey is now being recruited.

Danielle Smeeton has started work as Dove Cottage Manager and a part-time secondment position leading income generation and marketing has also been filled by LOROS employee Colette Norman.