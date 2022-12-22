Donna Fraser (left) receivers her Queen’s Nurse certificate from Deborah Sturdy, the chief nurse for adult social care. Photo by Kate Stanworth

Donna Fraser, a community service matron employed by Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, has been made a Queen’s Nurse to reflect her high standards of patient care.

The award was made by the Queens Nursing Institute (QNI), which champions community nursing.

Donna, who visits people in their own homes across her patch, said she was delighted to have been elevated to ‘nursing royalty’.

She said: “Community nursing is me through and through.

"I am passionate about keeping people at home, and I am passionate about the role of the community nurse being seen as a specialist.

“You don’t have access to the resources you would have on a ward, and it takes a lot to be able to flex to the needs of the job. I love it.”

Donna has worked in community nursing for the past 14 years.

As part of her application to be a Queen’s Nurse she gave evidence of work she had done to improve the safety of insulin-dependent diabetic patients, and to ensure safe levels of staffing on each shift.

She will now have access to greater networking and educational opportunities, which in turn should help improve care for patients being treated in their own homes.

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, chief executive of the QNI said: ‘On behalf of the QNI I would like to congratulate Donna Fraser and welcome her as a Queen’s Nurse.

"Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country.

“The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers. We look forward to working with Donna and all other new Queen’s Nurses who have received the title this year.”

Another nurse with the trust, Pauline Rawle, a community service matron, has been recognised for an innovation project, also by the QNI.

Pauline developed a project to help ensure care home residents had as healthy teeth and gums as possible.

