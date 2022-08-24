Crisis cafe set to support Melton people with mental health issues
A special crisis cafe is being launched in Melton next month to support people with mental health issues.
The sessions will start on Friday September 9, from 4pm to 6pm, at the Sunny Skies Community Cafe, at Melton Country Park.
Trained staff will be on hand to talk to people and give them practical advice and support in the initiative, which is funded by the NHS.
A spokesperson for the service said: “The Melton community cafe sessions are a safe and calming space.
"Our experienced team will be there to welcome you, offer you support and help you connect with resources and community networks.”
Most Popular
-
1
Crisis cafe set to support Melton people with mental health issues
-
2
Timeline revealed for planned closure of St Mary’s Birth Centre
-
3
Tributes for nurse who treated Melton patients for 45 years
-
4
Gaddesby woman's love for dog who helped her grieve for her mum
-
5
MP committed to extending treatments at Melton Hospital
The crisis cafe will operate 7pm to 9pm on Mondays, 2pm to 10pm on Wednesdays and 6pm to 10pm on Fridays, following the launch.
Free hot drinks and refreshments will be available during the sessions and the cafe is fully accessible with accessible toilets.
It is a drop-in service so people are asked to arrive at the main entrance and a member of the team will be there to greet them.
Dave Cliffe, sector support team lead at Voluntary Action LeicesterShire, which is involved with crisis cafes in Leicestershire, commented: “These café’s will be open to everyone, whether you’re struggling with substance abuse, stress, anxiety, financial worries or family troubles – there will be someone on hand to listen, support and help you plan the next steps.”
Anyone with urgent mental health support is advised to call a free 24/7 mental health access point on 0808 8003302.