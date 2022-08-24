Crisis cafe set to support Melton people with mental health issues

Melton Country Park with the cafe and visitor centre in the background

The sessions will start on Friday September 9, from 4pm to 6pm, at the Sunny Skies Community Cafe, at Melton Country Park.

Trained staff will be on hand to talk to people and give them practical advice and support in the initiative, which is funded by the NHS.

A spokesperson for the service said: “The Melton community cafe sessions are a safe and calming space.

"Our experienced team will be there to welcome you, offer you support and help you connect with resources and community networks.”

The crisis cafe will operate 7pm to 9pm on Mondays, 2pm to 10pm on Wednesdays and 6pm to 10pm on Fridays, following the launch.

Free hot drinks and refreshments will be available during the sessions and the cafe is fully accessible with accessible toilets.

It is a drop-in service so people are asked to arrive at the main entrance and a member of the team will be there to greet them.

Dave Cliffe, sector support team lead at Voluntary Action LeicesterShire, which is involved with crisis cafes in Leicestershire, commented: “These café’s will be open to everyone, whether you’re struggling with substance abuse, stress, anxiety, financial worries or family troubles – there will be someone on hand to listen, support and help you plan the next steps.”