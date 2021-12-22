Walk-in Covid vaccine clinic open in Melton today
A walk-in coronavirus vaccination clinic is operating in Melton today (Wednesday) until 5pm.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 1:06 pm
Anyone aged 18 or over who is eligible for a jab is invited to go along to Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road.
The clinic will be giving first and second doses, booster vaccinations, as well as third doses for those with a weakened immune system.
No prior appointments need be made to attend today.
A further walk-in clinic will be held tomorrow, between 8.15am and 5.15pm, for first and second doses plus booster jabs.