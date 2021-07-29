Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics to be held in Melton

The Melton Covid vaccination centre at Melton Sports Village EMN-210728-113644001

Jabs will be given at the Melton Sports Village site, on Burton Road, from noon to 7pm on Saturday and noon to 6pm on Sunday, with no appointment neccesary.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given on both days and all patients who attend for their second jab must have had their first a minimum of eight weeks before.

Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance at the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland CCGs, said: “It’s really important now that lockdown restrictions have eased that anyone yet to have either their first or second dose of the vaccine comes along to any of our vaccination clinics to help reduce the spread of the virus as cases continue to increase across the city and counties.

“Getting vaccinated really will enable us to get back to all the things we have missed during lockdown with the confidence that we are not only protecting ourselves but also preventing others from becoming seriously unwell - Covid-19 is still a very real threat so please don’t delay getting your vaccination.”