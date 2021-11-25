Walk-in Covid jab clinic to be held in Melton this weekend
There will be a drop-in coronavirus vaccination clinic in Melton on Sunday, it has just been announced.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 9:44 am
Updated
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 10:11 am
It will run from 8.15am until 3.15pm at Melton Sports Village and no prior appointment is required.
Those who attend must be aged 16 or over and they can get a first or second dose.
People aged 50 and over can have a booster jab at the clinic.
Only the Pfizer vaccine will be given, according to the East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups.