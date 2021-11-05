Update on Sunday’s Melton Covid vaccination clinic

The Melton Vaccination Centre at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road EMN-210921-135336001

Those who have pre-booked a jab can still have it at the clinic, which is at Melton Sports Village from 8.15am to 7.15pm.

Because the clinic is already pre-booked, there is no longer capacity for people to turn up without a prior appointment.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, which organises the jab sessions, said: “The COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday in Melton is still taking place.

“However, as pre-booked appointments are at full capacity, we will not be offering walk-in vaccinations on this occasion.”

The lack of a walk-in offering is a further blow for Melton patients after a clinic scheduled on Wednesday this week, for those with and without appointments, was cancelled at short notice due to ‘unforeseen staffing shortages’.

The nearest alternative drop-in coronavirus vaccine clinics for Melton patients are at Oakham Enterprise Park today and tomorrow.

Today’s runs until 6pm and tomorrow’s is open from 9.30am to 6pm.

Both of these Oakham clinics are giving only Pfizer jabs and patients can have their first, second or third dose there without an appointment.

Patients should be aware that third doses are not the same as booster jabs.

A third dose is part of the primary course of vaccinations for people who are severely immunosuppressed. .