Today’s latest Melton Covid vaccine figures

And the statistics, which cover the period up to Sunday July 18, reveal that 62 per cent of all borough residents are now fully vaccinated.

In the town of Melton Mowbray, 57 per cent of everyone has had both doses and 72 per cent at least their first.

Figures for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland area show two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have had the first jab.

This compares to today’s full UK vaccination rates, taken up to July 21, which are 87.8 per cent of adults with one dose and 69.2 per cent with two.

LATEST VACCINATION STATS (up to July 18)

Melton borough: 1st dose 38,245 (76.4 per cent), Two doses 31,033 (62 per cent);

Melton Mowbray town: 1st dose 19,545 (72 per cent), Two doses 15,455 (57 per cent);