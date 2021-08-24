Teenagers invited to get Covid jab at walk-in clinic near Melton

The sign for a Covid Vaccination Centre EMN-210824-102211001

They can attend St Hilda’s Church, on Ling Dale, from today (Tuesday) through to Saturday, between 9.30am and 5.30pm, without an appointment.

The East Goscote site is one of four pop-up vaccine clinic set up for teenagers in Leicestershire this week.

Dr Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance and deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland CCGs, said: “Clinics for under 18s are required to have specific safeguards in place to make sure they meet the needs of this age group, including having clinicians who are trained in vaccination of people with a lower muscle mass.

“This is why only selected clinics are open to 16 and 17-year-olds.

“More clinics are being set up all the time, so we would ask people to check our website.

“Clinics for 16 and 17-year-olds are clearly marked as being specifically for this age group.”

People aged 17 years and nine months or over can book their vaccine using the National Booking Service or by calling 119.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to covid or who live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus are being contacted by the NHS and invited for their vaccine.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.