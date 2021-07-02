Survey on surgery pandemic changes

Latest medical news EMN-210207-102337001

Health professionals working in practices in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland (LLR) are seeking feedback from residents on changes introduced due to the challenges of coping with Covid cases.

Surgeries, including Melton Latham House Medical Practice and Long Clawson Surgery, introduced new services such as online consultations and telephone assessments because staff were unable to see people face-to-face.

Dr Nil Sanganee, a Leicestershire GP, commented: “Over the last year, the impact of Covid-19 has meant that we have had to rapidly change our approach to delivering general practice services whilst keeping our patients and staff safe.

“That said we have remained open throughout the pandemic and have conducted over six million appointments over the course of the year but we are keen to hear from patients as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased and as we start to plan for the short and long term.

“By completing the survey you can help us to better understand if some of the changes we made in light of the pandemic such as online consultations and telephone assessments worked well for your needs.

“We want to also hear from patients about any other suggestions that they have so we can consider how we improve the patient experience as demand on our services continue to grow.”