Spring Covid booster jabs to be offered to those most at risk from today

The sign on Burton Road indicating the turning for the Melton Vaccination Centre EMN-220321-113901001

People aged 75 years and over, older people in care homes and those aged 12 years and over with a weakened immune system will be given the chance to have the jab.

Covid is more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system and their protection from the vaccine may be lower and may decline more quickly.

The NHS will contact those who are eligible, six months after their last dose, and people should wait until they are invited.

Priority will be given to people with the greatest clinical need, starting with those who have had the longest gap since their last dose, and then inviting others who have waited less time. Everyone who is eligible will be offered a top up vaccine over the spring and early summer.

Dr Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance and deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “Residents in care homes across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland will be offered the vaccine, with 26 care homes due to be visited this week and with more to follow.

“Our NHS teams will also be contacting housebound patients when they are due for the booster.

“We want to ensure that our most vulnerable patients have the opportunity to maximise their protection against Covid by receiving this extra booster jab.”

At the same time, the NHS continues to encourage those who have yet to come forward for their first, second or booster dose, to do so at a time and place that is convenient for them.

There were 372 new coronavirus cases in the Melton borough in the week to March 13, an increase on 150 on the previous week.

Latest figures shows 86 per cent of borough residents are now fully vaccinated (two doses) and just under three-quarters of people have had their third or booster jab.

Ms Trevithick added: “This has been the biggest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history, it has enabled the gradual and safe removal of restrictions on our everyday life.

“Thanks to the vaccine, we are able to get back to doing the things we love.

“But Covid is still out there and there are still people in hospital unwell with the virus.

“Make sure you stay up to date with your vaccines for the best possible protection and for extra reassurance that you’re keeping yourself and others safe.

“And please remember that you still need to get a booster dose of the vaccine for extra protection, even if you have already had Covid.

“It’s never too late to come forward for your first, second or third dose of the vaccine.

“You do not need to be registered with a GP and you can go to a walk-in clinic, book an appointment or visit our drive-through clinic outside County Hall.”