Scarlet Fever infections highest in East Midlands and Covid rates rise in Melton

A sign at the former Melton Covid vaccination centre

The region is also seeing an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, with rates in Melton borough the highest across the midlands and among the highest in the country.

Flu infections are also rising in the region, the Government has said, although numbers of flu cases are not published to compare the situation locally with other areas.

The high levels of Covid, Strep A and flu have led the the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to urge everyone to stay home, including keeping children off school, and to return to wearing facemasks if they are ill.

Scarlet Fever is one of two illnesses caused by the Strep A bacteria that the UKHSA monitors.

There has been an average of 93.1 cases per 100,000 people in the East Midlands (4,440 cases overall) between Monday, September 12, and Sunday, December 25.

Comparatively, the North East has the second highest rate at 76.4 cases per 100,000 and the West Midlands the lowest rate at 44.3. The government does not breakdown infections further than regionally.

Invasive Group Strep A infections – known as iGAS – occurs when the bacteria enters the bloodstream or organs and can cause more serious illness. Cases of iGAS are still rising in the region and now sit at 95 for the period between mid-September and Christmas, up from 68 two weeks previously. However, rates remain in line with the UK average at two per 100,000 people.

Covid case rates rose in every area of Leicestershire in the seven days to Saturday, December 17, the latest figures available. However, they still remain lower than both last December, and the summer wave of infections.

Melton has the highest case rate in the midlands at 130.4 per 100,000 (67 cases), up from 87.6 per 100,000 (45 cases).

Flu infection rates are not published by the government, but the local branch of the UKHSA has said these are also on the rise.

As the schools return after the Christmas break, parents and pupils have been urged to do all they can to minimise the spread.

Jharna Kumbang, consultant in communicable disease control at the UKHSA East Midlands, said: “As we see more cases of flu across the East Midlands, we can all play a part reducing infections spreading by following simple measures.

"It is so important to remember that catching flu or other infections for more vulnerable people can be far more serious.

“Taking sensible measures to stop bugs spreading is something we all can and should do: Good hygiene, taking up vaccinations when offered and not mixing with vulnerable people when you are poorly yourself.”