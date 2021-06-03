One million Covid jabs clocked up in Leicestershire and Rutland

Some of the members of the team at the vaccination centre at Melton Sports Village holding 'thankyou' certificates, which were given to each team member by the local Primary Care Network EMN-210306-174525001

After the impressive milestone was reported in today’s (Thursday) latest weekly government figures, local NHS leaders praised the efforts of staff, volunteers and communities.

Up to May 30, 1,068,296 first and second doses of the vaccine have been given across LLR, with 75,937 doses given in the past week alone.

The figures show that 72.9 per cent of adults in the area have had at least one jab while 47 per cent have received both.

Caroline Trevithick, deputy chief executive of the LLR clinical commissioning groups, said: “It’s such an achievement to reach this milestone and it’s a moment to reflect on all the work that has gone into this and say thank you to everyone who has helped to deliver the vaccine in our area, as well as the public for coming forward for their vaccine.

“It has been a real joint effort; as well as NHS staff there are hundreds of volunteers involved as vaccinators and in other clinical roles, as administrators, marshals, cleaners and site managers.

“I would also like to thank those who have organised conversations within their communities to discuss any concerns they have about the vaccine.

“Every person has enabled us to reach today’s milestone.

“The vaccine is our way out of the restrictions we’ve had on our lives and, with the variant of Covid-19 first identified in India now circulating in our area, we need to build on all the good progress we have made so far with the vaccine and make sure that everyone eligible is protected.”

In terms of the borough of Melton, 45.4 per cent of all residents are now fully vaccinated while two-thirds have had at least one dose.

The figures reveal that 42 per cent of everyone who lives in the town of Melton Mowbray has now had both jabs while 61.3 per cent have had their first.

When we look at the Rutland and Melton parliamentary constituency, nine out of 10 people aged 18 or over have had a first dose and 62 per cent have had both.

People who are currently eligible for the vaccine across LLR include those aged 30 or over, anyone who has a health condition that puts them at higher risk of Covid, carers and health and care staff.

Melton, Syston and the Vale Primary Care Network (PCN), which includes local GP surgeries such as Melton’s Latham House Medical Practice, will continue giving Covid jabs at the sports village site until June 27, when representatives of Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust will take over.

Those booking their first dose will not be able to have it at the Melton town site while the PCN is still delivering the local vaccination programme.

The PCN say it only has a vaccine supply to support its second dose schedule for the most vulnerable - those people aged 50 and over and frontline health and care workers - and there are no scheduled first dose appointments available at present at the sports village.

Eligible patients can call 119 to book their first dose at one of the alternative sites within Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Mrs Trevithick appealed to all residents to book their jab to help the nation get back to normal life.

She added: “I can’t emphasise strongly enough how important it is that everyone who is eligible comes forward for the vaccine and that people make sure they get their second dose when it is due, in order to get the maximum protection.

“If you have previously been invited for the vaccine but have not yet had it done, please come forward now.”

Go to www.leicestercityccg.nhs.uk/additional-covid-vaccination-clinics to book an appointment or wait to be invited by the NHS.

Weekly Covid vaccination figures up to May 30 (reported June 3):

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland - adults:

1st dose - 649,567 (72.9%);

2nd dose - 418,729 (47%).

Cumulative - 1,068,296.

Melton borough - all population:

1st dose 33,270 (66.5%);

2nd dose 22,744 (45.4%)

Cumulative - 56,014.

Melton Mowbray town - all population:

1st dose 16,661 (61.3%);

2nd dose 11,411 (42%).

Melton borough local neighbourhoods 1st doses (2nd doses in brackets):

Melton North 5,820 (3,965);

Melton West 5,404 (3,678);

Melton South 5,437 (3,768);

Bottesford/Harby/Croxton Kerrial 6,833 (4,552);

Asfordby/Frisby/Old Dalby 4,921 (3,364);

Waltham/Wymondham/Great Dalby 4,855 (3,417).

Rutland and Melton constituency electorate - aged 18 and over:

1st dose - 68,751 (88.9%);