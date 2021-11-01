New drop-in Covid jab clinics in Melton this week

The sign on Burton Road indicating the turning for the Melton Vaccination Centre EMN-211210-161317001

Patients requiring either their first, second or third jab, or their booster dose, can attened Melton Sports Village on Wednesday or Sunday without a prior appointment.

The clinics, which will run from 8.15am until 7.15pm, will be offering only Pfizer vaccinations.

There remains an issue for those people who need their second AstraZeneca vaccination with no clinics available at present in Melton for them.

MP Alicia Kearns says she has approached the local CCG to find out when these AstraZeneca sessions might be provided in the town without the need to travel to another clinic in Leicestershire.

Writing in her Melton Times column last week, she stated: “The CCG has agreed to get in touch with every single person who needs their second dose,

and arrange a clinic for them.

“It’s anticipated this will be for one day only.”

Latest figures show that more than one and a half million doses of the Covid vaccination have been given to people in the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland area and more than half of eligible people aged 50-plus have now received their booster jab, which helps people who have been double-jabbed retain their immunity.

Local NHS leaders are urging eligible people to make sure they are fully protected against flu and Covid this winter, by getting the vaccines as soon as they are invited.

The flu vaccination programme is also well underway, this year anyone aged 50 and over is able to have a free vaccine, as well as carers, pregnant women and adults with health conditions that mean they are vulnerable to flu.

Children from age two up to year 11 in school can also have the flu vaccine, as well children aged two to 17 who have long-term health conditions.

Dr Sulaxni Nainani, GP and clinical lead for Covid vaccinations with the LLR Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “There has never been a more important time to make sure you, and those you care for, are protected against serious illnesses such as the flu.

“We are asking everyone who is at risk of being affected by the flu to get vaccinated now.

“More people are likely to get flu this winter as fewer people will have built up natural immunity to it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And with both flu and coronavirus circulating, if you get them both at the same time, you’re more likely to be seriously ill.

“By having the flu vaccination, you will help protect yourself and others from what can be a severe, and sometimes fatal, illness which could lead to hospital treatment.

“You will also be helping to protect the NHS from coming under pressure this winter.”