More than half of Melton borough people now fully vaccinated

The sign on Burton Road indicating the turning for the Melton Vaccination Centre EMN-211106-183117001

The statistics, for the period up to June 6, also show that three-quarters of everyone in the borough have had at least one of the two required jabs.

In terms of the town of Melton Mowbray, 12,773 have now had both doses, which represents 47 per cent of all residents, and 62.7 per cent of everyone has received their first jab.

This compares with UK national figures of 78 per cent (first dose) and 55.4 per cent (both jabs), although these figures are more up-to-date than the regional stats and cover the period up to yesterday (Thursday).

Two-thirds of adults in the Rutland and Melton parliamentary constituency are now fully vaccinated and nine out of 10 have at least a first dose.

In the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland area, three-quarters of adults have had one jab and 52.4 per cent both.

Latest coronavirus vaccination figures (up to June 6):

Melton borough - 1st dose 33,889 (67.7%); 2nd dose 25,625 (51.25%).

Melton Mowbray town - 1st dose 17,046 (62.7%); 2nd dose 12,773 (47%).

Rutland and Melton constituency (electorate) - 1st dose 69,979 (90%); 2nd dose 52,391 (67%).

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland (adults) - 1st dose 672,143 (75.4%); 2nd dose 466,754 (52.4%)