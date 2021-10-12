Melton’s walk-in Covid jab clinics cancelled but pre-booked jabs still available

The sign on Burton Road indicating the turning for the Melton Vaccination Centre EMN-211210-161317001

East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group (ELRCCG), which oversees the local vaccine programme, say the problem is down to ‘unforeseen staffing issues’ and not a shortage of vaccines.

The organisation says it hopes to run further walk-in clinics for the jab in the near future, at Melton Sports Village, and it is also committed to providing clinics there for booster jabs - for those people who have already had both initial doses.

A spokesperson for spokeswoman for ELRCCG told the Melton Times: “Unfortunately, the Covid vaccine clinics at Melton Sports Village this weekend will no longer be open to drop-in patients.

“Only patients with pre-booked appointments can now attend.

“New drop-in clinics for Melton will be arranged very soon, including provision of booster vaccines, and we will confirm the dates when they are available.”

The weekend clinics at Melton also included some pre-booked appointments and these people can still attend to get their jab.

Appointments for the vaccine can be made online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119.

Walk-in vaccinations can still be accessed at other Leicestershire sites - visit https://bit.ly/LLRVacBook for details.