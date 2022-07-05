Melton's new Covid vaccination centre set to open

Melton's new Covid vaccination centre, in the Burton Street car park

The facility in the car park off Burton Street sees the service relocate from the sports hall at Melton Sports Village, where jabs have been given since December 2020.

The centre will be open every Wednesday and Saturday.

On Wednesdays people aged 16-plus can get the vaccine from 11am to 3pm, and from 3pm to 7pm anyone aged five-plus can go along and get their vaccine.

On Saturdays the clinic is open to anyone aged five-plus all day, from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

First, second and third doses will be available, as well as first and second booster doses.

Dr Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance and deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer this new facility, in a central location, which we hope will be really convenient for people to pop in and get the vaccine.

"No appointment is needed, you can simply walk in.

“Covid rates are rising rapidly and we strongly encourage families, including children aged 5 and over, to get vaccinated so that Covid doesn’t spoil their plans for the summer.

“Across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland there are a number of walk-in sites for eligible people to get their vaccine, including the drive-thru centre and our mobile vaccine clinics which go into the heart of our communities as well as to local special events.

"Wherever you live, we are making it as easy as possible to get the covid vaccine.”

Cllr Joe Orson, leader of Melton Borough Council added: “The reported rise in Covid cases is a reminder to us all that it is as important as ever to do all that we can to ensure our communities are protected, and vaccination is a key part of that.

“We are pleased to have been able to work with our health colleagues to enable this walk-in vaccination centre at Burton Street to open.

"Building on our existing strong relationships, we will continue to work with and support our NHS partners to ensure these services can continue

to be delivered locally to those in our community.”

Member of the Melton Mowbray Lions Club have once again been asked to co-ordinate the volunteer support for the vaccination centre as they have done at the sports village.

First doses are still available for everyone, including 5-11-year-olds, and this age group can now also have a second dose.

For most children this will be from 12 weeks after their first dose.

Children with a health condition which puts them at high risk from Covid, or who live with someone who has a weakened immune system, can get a second dose from eight weeks after their first dose.

Click HERE for details of all latest walk-in sites, where no appointment is necessary, including opening times.