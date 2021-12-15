Melton MP demands more local Covid vaccine clinics

The Melton Vaccination Centre at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road EMN-211215-122221001

Alicia Kearns is concerned that residents are not getting sufficient access to doses, with clinics operating at the Melton Sports Village site only twice a week.

Local people have contacted the Melton Times via social media to express their disappointment at the shortage of walk-in appointments at the local centre and the requirement for them to travel to Leicester, Loughborough or Oakham to be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that everyone in England aged 18 and over would be offered a booster jab by the end of this year in a bid to tackle high infection rates caused by the Omicron variant.

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns EMN-211215-130728001

Mrs Kearns told the Melton Times: “We all need to do our duty and get jabbed - and we know that in Melton there hasn’t been vaccination clinics as frequent as we deserve.

“I’ve raised this almost weekly with our Clinical Commissioning Group.

“It’s great that 47 per cent of residents in Rutland and Melton have already received their boosters, but I am calling on the CCG to make sure every adult can get their jab by the new year.

“I will continue to give them any support they need.”

Vaccination appointments can be made this week at the Melton centre for tomorrow (Thursday), Friday and Sunday.