Melton Hospital advice to visitors after local rise in Covid and flu infections

Melton Mowbray Hospital

All visitors are also asked to wear a facemask when visiting patients or attending for treatment at the Thorpe Road hospital.

We reported this week that Melton borough now had the highest Covid infection rate in the midlands, at 130.4 per 100,000 (67 cases) in the last seven days.

Advertisement

Latest figures show this rate has risen from 87.6 per 100,000 (45 cases) for the previous week.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT), which manages Melton Hospital, said: “Flu and coronavirus (Covid-19) are currently circulating at high levels and are likely to continue to increase in coming weeks.

"From today we are once again asking all visitors to our hospitals, outpatient departments and inpatient wards to wear facemasks unless they are exempt.”

People should not visit the hospital if they have any of the following potential symptoms of Covid or flu: a new continuous cough, a high temperature, a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of smell or taste, any respiratory symptoms: (sneezing, runny nose or sore throat) or sickness and/or diarrhoea (in the last 48 hours prior to visiting).

Advertisement

The spokesman added: “Where a face-to-face visit is not practical or possible, virtual visits can be supported and facilitated.

"To do this please ring the ward to make arrangements.

Advertisement