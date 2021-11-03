Melton Covid vaccination clinic cancelled at short notice

The Melton Vaccination Centre at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road EMN-210921-135336001

Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, which organises the jab sessions at Melton Sports Village, has apologised for the late change.

But the trust has confirmed that Sunday’s scheduled Melton Covid vaccine clinic, which is available for those with and without appointments, will still go ahead, between 8.15am and 7.15pm.

On the cancellation of today’s clinic, a spokesman said: “We regret having to do this at such short notice, however, in order to operate safely, we need to have a certain number of clinical staff present.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

“People with booked appointments are being contacted and offered the chance to get the vaccine at an alternative clinic in Melton over the weekend.

“We are in the process of organising regular future clinics in Melton and will alert residents to these as soon as possible.”