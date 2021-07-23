Fears quashed over closure of Melton vaccination centre

The Melton Vaccination Centre at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road EMN-210723-165956001

Residents have become increasingly worried that the Melton Sports Village site was no longer operating as a venue to deliver coronavirus jabs.

A series of comments have been made on social media by people who have noticed that the vaccination centre has not been in open for a number of days.

But the East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group confirmed this afternoon (Friday) there were no plans to close the Melton site.

A spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work with our system partners to plan and mobilise vaccination clinics across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland as vaccine becomes available and when logistically possible.

“We can confirm that the vaccination centre at Melton Sports Village is part of this planning process.

“Vaccination clinics continue to be operational at a number of sites across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Drop-in vaccination clinics are operating at the Peepul Centre in Leicester tomorrow and Sunday, from 8.30am to 7.30pm, and at Charnwood Borough Council offices in Loughborough tomorrow (2nd doses of AstraZeneca 8.30am to noon plus 1st doses of Pfizer 1.30pm to 5pm).