Drop-in Covid jab clinic set up for Leicestershire and Rutland residents

The team at the Peepul Centre, in Leicester, which is now offering Covid jabs on a drop-in basis until Sunday for anyone living in Leicestershire and Rutland EMN-210615-103800001

The Peepul Centre, on Orchardson Avenue, is availabile until Sunday for anyone living in Leicestershire and Rutland to attend without an appointment.

Staff will only be giving the AstraZeneca vaccine at the drop-in clinics, which are running from 8am to 8pm every day except Friday, when it will close at 4pm.

Anyone eligible for their first dose of the vaccine and aged 40 or over can attend, as well as those who need a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and who had their first dose more than eight weeks ago.

Booking is not necessary but you will be required to bring ID with you.

Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups said: “The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and can be given to people aged 40 and over.

“We know there are people in this age group who have yet to be vaccinated and people who are due to have their second dose of AstraZeneca.

“We hope that the convenience of this drop-in clinic this week will make it easy for people to get or complete their vaccine.”