Drop-in Covid jab centre to open in Melton

The Melton Vaccination Centre at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road EMN-210623-113841001

Eligible local people aged 18 and over can turn up to be vaccinated at the Melton Sports Village site from noon until 9pm every day through to Sunday and they do not need to book in advance.

It follows concerns voiced after first jabs were put on hold at the Burton Road site back in May to prioritise vulnerable people having their second dose to ensure they are fully vaccinated and much less likely to fall seriously ill.

Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance at the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland CCGs, said: “As confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland (LLR) we urge anyone that is yet to have their first dose of the vaccine to come along at a time that is convenient for them to be vaccinated.

A graphic supplied by the NHS for the new drop-in Covid vaccination centre in Melton EMN-210623-114617001

“You don’t need to book an appointment in advance and our team will be on hand to help answer any questions.

“The vaccine is the best defence we have against the Covid-19 virus and by getting vaccinated you will not only protect yourself, but you’ll be helping us to build resilience which in turn will help to reduce the spread of the virus in our local communities.”

There will be a team available onsite throughout the clinic who are able to provide information about the vaccine, to answer questions and offer general support if anyone is unsure about the vaccination process.