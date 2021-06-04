Barbecues and parties partly to blame for Covid spike in Leicestershire

A sign on Burton Road bridge flagging up a Covid-19 test site in Melton EMN-210518-101740001

County health leaders have called on residents to meet up safely and sensibly and to book vaccination appointments when they are invited, to help drive the rate down again.

Figures in Leicestershire have risen above the national average after jumping from 15.2 to 38 for every 100,000 people, with rates trebling in Charnwood district (57.6) and Blaby district (57.1).

Rates in the Melton borough (31), with 16 cases in the week to May 30, compare more with the national average of 32.4 per 100,000 population.

Mike Sandys, county council director of public health, said: “The picture in Leicestershire has worsened quickly and we could be in for a bumpy ride if we don’t take action now.

“We are seeing rises – particularly in children and young people and those in their 30s.

“This is driven by people mixing more and we’re seeing a number of cases connected to barbecues and parties.

“And also because like the rest of the country, the more transmissible delta variant is the dominant strain in Leicestershire.

“We’re in a better position compared to the start of the year.

“I know it’s been a tough 15 months but the pandemic isn’t over.

“If you’re getting together with friends and family, take care, make sure you’re doing the right thing by meeting up sensibly, and crucially, take the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

To stop the spread of coronavirus in Leicestershire, residents are urged to:

***Get tested if you have symptoms and isolate – book a test at: www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

***Get vaccinated – and in particular, make sure you have your second dose - find out more at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine