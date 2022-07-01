Appointments disrupted at Melton GP practice due to staff shortages

Latham House Medical Practice in Melton

Latham House Medical Practice apologised for the issue this week and said it was endeavouring to support as many patients as possible.

A statement from the Sage Cross Street health centre reads: “We are currently experiencing significant staff absence due to Covid-19 isolation guidance.

"This is having an impact on some appointments.

“We are working hard to resolve this and meet the current demand.

“If your routine blood test was recently cancelled, please contact us to re-book.

"We are enabling appointments as quickly as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Meanwhile, patients are currently being asked for their views on local health service in GP practices by the Melton Syston and Vale Primary Care Network (MSVPCN).

Some of the questions revolve around plans to offer appointments outside of the general working hours.

A Latham House spokesperson said: "We are looking to provide additional services outside of core practice hours which are 8am until 6.30pm from Monday to Friday.

"This will be provided by groups of GP practices working together as a network.

“We would appreciate your time to help us understand what services could be beneficial to you and your health and wellbeing.”

Closing date for the survey is Monday July 11.

Closing date for the survey is Monday July 11.