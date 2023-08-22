Enjoying a hot drink at a Macmillan coffee morning at Thorpe Arnold back in 2021

The World's Biggest Coffee Morning – in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support – is on Friday September 29, but those taking part don’t have to stick to that date.

Thorpe Arnold village hall is hosting a coffee morning on Wednesday September 13, from 10am to noon.

And on September 29, Judy Haylock is hosting one at Sproxton village hall and Mary Fenton is putting one on at Grimston village hall, with both in the morning from 10am.

Janet Gilchrist, from the local Macmillan group, said: “Schools, offices, community groups, village halls, churches, gyms and pubs can all take part, or people can just use their own home or garden.

“You choose the place and time.

"There are lots of ideas which people can adapt, for example schools can organise a Wear It Green For Macmillan Day or people can hold baking competitions.

"Our website las lots of ideas which might inspire people.

"Our local group of supporters hope that there will be lots of coffee mornings in the area.”

Money raised from the coffee mornings will support Macmillan's vital work in helping fund nurses, answering calls on the support line and continuing to provide emotional, financial and clinical support for those in need.